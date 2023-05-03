1. Dubai property rent gains see no slowdown in Q1-2023, with sharp hikes at Dubai Marina, JBR

Stock-Dubai-Marina
Dubai's prime tower clusters - Dubai Marina, JBR and Downtown - have maintained the hot streaks that propelled their rents during 2022.

Dubai tenants keep seeing sharp rent increases in Q1-23

Read more ➜

2. Kuwait introduces new regulations for expat driving licences

kuwait
Kuwait has made changes to the tenure of driving licences when they are renewed.

Renewals limited to one year for expats, domestic drivers exempt from new rules

Read more ➜

3. Fans spot Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye filming in school uniforms for their new K-drama

K-drama stars #ParkHyungSik and #ParkShinHye
K-drama stars #ParkHyungSik and #ParkShinHye

The duo was seen in their hit project ‘Heirs’, a decade ago

Read more ➜

4. 13 UAE school teachers awarded for excellence in teaching STEM subjects

Surya Vignesh, from Global Indian International School in Abu Dhabi, shared the coveted STEM Teacher of the Year Award.
Surya Vignesh (left), from Global Indian International School in Abu Dhabi, shared the coveted STEM Teacher of the Year Award, presented by the Director of BPDC Professor Srinivasan Madapusi.

UAE teachers awarded for excellence in teaching STEM

Read more ➜

5. More holiday home options in UAE as Ajman becomes latest emirate to allow short-stay rentals

Dubai holiday homes
Dubai holiday homes had another brilliant run during the recent Eid break. Ajman too is entering this space, which would help better meet supply and demand within its hospitality and residential property markets.

In Dubai, landlords spoilt for choice on offering long- or short-term rentals

Read more ➜