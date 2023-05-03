1. Dubai property rent gains see no slowdown in Q1-2023, with sharp hikes at Dubai Marina, JBR
2. Kuwait introduces new regulations for expat driving licences
Renewals limited to one year for expats, domestic drivers exempt from new rules
3. Fans spot Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye filming in school uniforms for their new K-drama
The duo was seen in their hit project ‘Heirs’, a decade ago
4. 13 UAE school teachers awarded for excellence in teaching STEM subjects
5. More holiday home options in UAE as Ajman becomes latest emirate to allow short-stay rentals
