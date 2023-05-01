Dubai: Kuwait’s traffic sector has introduced new regulations for renewing driving licences for expats.
According to GTD sources, driving licences can now be renewed online for only one year, instead of the current three years.
However, driving licences of expats working as domestic drivers will be renewed for three years.
The sources stated that the new move comes after it was discovered that some expatriates renewed the licence for 3 years and then changed their profession.
In the past, expats’ driving licences had a validity of up to 10 years. Later it was linked to the residence and reduced to one year. Till April 25, 2023 driving license of expats were renewed for 3 years.
According to the statistics issued by the traffic sector, the traffic and rescue personnel dealt with 263 major accidents and 961 minor accidents from April 22 to 28. During the same period 34,848 violations were issued, 37 vehicles were impounded and 76 juveniles were arrested for driving without a licence.