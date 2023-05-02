South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye have been spotted by fans, recently, filming for their upcoming romantic comedy series, Doctor Slump.
K-drama fans took to social media to share photos and videos of the duo at a park, wearing school uniforms, while shooting for a scene.
Tweep @StarAngel__ posted: “Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik were spotted filming Doctor Slump wearing school uniforms.”
The two are reuniting about 10 years after they last worked together on the hit teen romance series, The Heirs. Last Friday, the two actors were seen sharing a selfie from the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, where they were also presenting one of the awards.
Doctor Slump, will be helmed by director Oh Hyun Jong, whose previous works include Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and written by scriptwriter Baek Sun Wo of What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim fame.
In the new drama, Park Hyung Sik will play the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a skilled plastic surgeon who falls into the greatest slump in his life.
After being the top student at the best medical school, he becomes a star doctor but gets pushed to the edge following a mysterious medical accident.
Park Shin Hye will play an anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul experiencing burnout syndrome. From a studious child, she becomes a workaholic doctor, living her life without any fun. However, she suddenly resolves to change one day.
According to a description on IMDb.com, an online database of information related to films and television series, the drama follows the growth and love between the two main characters, who quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop house.
The drama is scheduled for release in the second half of 2023.