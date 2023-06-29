Many new treats beckon

According to the organisers of the festival, DSS will be “turning up the volume” this year. The 10-week long event will see the return of the Beat the Heat music festival which celebrates the region’s vibrant, diverse music scene with a new line-up of performers including Egyptian trap artist WEGZ, Egyptian rock band Cairokee, Tunisian singer Balti, Jordanian indie band Autostrad, Skinny, El Far3i, Bo Kolthoum, Modi Al Shamrani, DJ Aseel and famed Arab artists Sharmoofers.

There will also be a huge series of raffles and competitions with attractive prizes on offer. “Participating malls will offer shoppers the chance to win life-changing prizes, with everything from cash to cars and even gold handed over to those lucky winners. Hundreds of millions of dirhams have been given away over the past 25 editions, with more than Dh20 million to be won in prizes this DSS,” according to the organisers.

Visitors and residents can make the most of the annual festival with exclusive deals and promotions on gastronomy experiences.

Up to 75 per cent discounts

Thousands of participating outlets across much-loved retail brands will be offering up to 75 per cent discounts, with a wide range of deals and weekly retail promotions. Exclusive offers and more chances to win prizes will be announced throughout the 10 weeks of the festival, with flash sales and unique promotions also in the pipeline.

This DSS also has more to offer to families with live performances, competitions and movie screenings. Modesh World, the summer indoor entertainment facility, also beckons as Dubai’s Modesh and Dana wait for the DSS crowds to arrive.

It is also a great time for value staycations apparently. Top hotels and resorts are offering special rates this DSS, with many providing the ‘Kids Go Free’ option. There are some early bird offers too.

Of course, none of all this would be complete without a taste of the DSS gastroniminal treats.