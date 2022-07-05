Dubai: Children will enjoy a special summer experience in old Dubai, thanks to a new summer camp to be launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The authority on Monday said it is preparing to launch its ‘Be Happy, Be Creative’ summer camp in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from July 19 — 28, promising children an experience of learning, fun and creativity with a package full of educational workshops and engaging and creative activities.

Throughout the days of the camp, children aged 7 — 12 years will enjoy a unique journey in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, which is rich in authenticity and Emirati heritage. Dubai Culture has prepared a creative programme that includes a range of artistic, educational and cultural workshops; tours of the neighbourhood; cinematic performances; puppet theatre; fun sports; and entertainment sessions.

Cultural responsibility

Laila Abdulla Belhoush, director of the summer camp project in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, said that this initiative comes within the framework of the Authority’s cultural responsibility to stimulate creativity and innovation among children and promote a culture of active participation from society members by integrating art and creativity within the spaces across Dubai. This contributes to the discovery and development of national talents, and the opportunity for children to invest their time optimally during their summer school vacation.

Showcasing culture, heritage

Belhoush added: “Dubai Culture believes in the importance of making culture accessible for everyone through extensive cultural events, museums and heritage sites that celebrate authentic national identity and the rich Emirati heritage as well as contribute to the consolidation of feelings of pride in community members. Through the summer camp in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, we aim to highlight heritage sites to younger generations and keep Emirati cultural heritage present in the minds and hearts of young people, motivating them to be inspired by it to continue the path of development and prosperity in Dubai and the UAE.”

Regarding the importance of this camp, Belhoush said: “As well as its contribution to filling children’s days during the summer vacation, the camp is an important activity in developing their intellectual skills and enhancing their abilities to take responsibility and build friendships beyond schools or families. I invite all eligible children to sign up for this camp and explore their creativity.”

Playing an important role in supporting the vision of the UAE government, which seeks to develop a knowledge-based society, Dubai Culture said the Authority is committed to promoting the emirate’s cultural and creative environment and creatively integrating cultural content into the UAE’s educational curricula, which contributes to building young generations proud of their national heritage and culture.

What, when and where