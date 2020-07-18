Target was to raise Dh5,000 for baby packs but they have now exceeded Dh10,000

Deva Vohra and Arjun Anand Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two UAE students are aiming toperform and upload 100 songs in 30 days to raise funds for Operation Smile UAE, a non-profit organisation that provides distressed families with baby packs.

Arjun Anand from Dubai College and Dev Vohra from Dubai International Academy, both aged 12, play saxophone, keyboard, guitar and sing various cover songs for the cause under the theme of ‘Music for Humanity’.

Arjun said, “Music for Humanity aims to raise awareness and funds for Operation Smile UAE, which is currently helping to coordinate essential baby items for families who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves by performing 100 songs in 30 days to help raise funds for this noble cause. This entailed multiple hours of self-learning and practice to prepare ourselves for the ongoing challenge,”

The boys were aiming to raise Dh5,000 but are now well over the Dh10,000 mark.

Morag Cromey-Hawke, the executive director of Operation Smile UAE, said, “They have done such a brilliant job. It is a very innovative and creative initiative. Not just that they have also managed to raise more money than they had hoped for.

“The pandemic has left many families with young children in a distressed situation. Many cannot even afford to buy nappies, formula milk, clothes for their children.

“Music for Humanity is raising money to buy all of this and more for these young children,” added Cromey-Hawke.

So far 240 packs have been handed out and another 150 are waiting to be distributed.

Operation Smile is an international charity with volunteers in over 80 countries that helps to improve the lives of children from over 60 countries.

To date more than 240,000 free surgeries for children and young adults born with facial deformities like cleft palates have been carried out.

Funds in the UAE are being raised by ‘YallaGive’ - a licensed online donation and crowdfunding platform.

CEO and founder of YallaGive Abdullah Al Nuami, said, “Our mission is to make the world a better place by empowering innovative fundraising and providing trusted services for both donors and causes.”