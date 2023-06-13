Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will organise a series of cultural, community, and entertainment activities, competitions, and workshops for all age groups, to celebrate its first anniversary on June 17. The event will be held under the slogan ‘A Year of Culture in a Whole World’.

The library will host a wide range of activities, including a comic art exhibition, cartoon shows, pianist performances, mental games, reading poetry, singing, a book club, in addition to performances by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The celebration will also include interactive activities for young library visitors, such as showcasing children’s talents in poetry, and playing the piano.

Aside from the activities and entertainment, MBRL’s celebration will host workshops for learning to draw, making glass basins, producing podcasts, iPhone photography, and recycling.

Disney’s The Jungle Book movie will also be shown, in addition to an evening of Arabic poetry, storytelling, watercolor painting, and a document restoration workshop.

‘House of wisdom’

Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “When we first established the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we followed the inspiring words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: ‘We want the library to be a house of wisdom, where researchers gather, youth innovate, and knowledge get drafted. We don’t want the library to be a place for books, we want it a place to attract youth and enhance their cultural and knowledge soul’.”

Dr Mohammed Salem Obaid Al Mazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, said: “With the completion of one year of achievements and success, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has contributed to supporting and promoting the cultural scene, transforming from a mere library into a thriving cultural center full of knowledge and creative interaction. This is due to the efforts of a passionate and dedicated team of Emirati employees who worked tirelessly to achieve our vision of empowering society and providing knowledge opportunities to all.”

A year of achievements

In the span of a year, MBRL made several accomplishments that contributed to promoting cultural awareness and supporting knowledge-sharing, including the addition of nearly 120,000 books. MBRL welcomed over half a million visitors of different ages and nationalities to experience its facilities, services, and specialised sub-libraries.

The total number of print and e-book titles reached over 1 million, while the number of titles and videos in the database reached more than 21 million titles. In addition, the number of books requested from the website and application were more than 4,400 books, and more than 620,000 e-books, along with six global databases.

The library organised nearly 200 educational, cultural, and training activities and workshops for adults, children, and families, in many fields and disciplines, including the monthly events ‘Library Days’ and ‘Coffee & Book. These events contribute to achieving its vision to build a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity.

More so, the library received more than 250 high-level delegations, headed by senior officials from the UAE and abroad, including delegations from Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, the Embassy of the Republic of Malta, and the consulates of Canada, China, and Malaysia. MBRL also welcomed Sultan Sharaf Al Din Idris Shah and his wife, and the wives of a number of ambassadors in the UAE, in addition to the Director of the Spanish El Escorial Library, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), the New York Public Library, the Science Museum in London, among others. The library also received multiple school and university delegations to tour the library and enjoy a unique and enriching experience through its intellectual treasures.

As part of its efforts to expand and enhance joint cooperation with public and private entities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation signed several partnerships, strategies and agreements, including the ‘Etisalat by e&’ group, MBRL’s Golden Partner, and Zayed University. The library also seeks to enhance future cooperation opportunities with local and international organisations.