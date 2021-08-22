Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday, shared a picture on Twitter of his twins meeting Dubai's star colt - Adayar.
His post was captioned, "Training and education should start early on. Rashid and Shiekha came to see Adayar & wish him the best!"
Adayar represents Godolphin and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The son of racing great Frankel became only the 14th horse in history to complete the Epsom-Ascot Group 1 double, joining greats such as Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Shergar, Nashwan, Generous, Lammtarra and his grandsire Galileo.