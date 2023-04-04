Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a contribution of Dh5 million to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to mobilise local, regional and international efforts to implement sustainable programs aimed at fighting and eradicating hunger within a sustainable framework.
Foresight
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign embodies Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of sustainable charity and his approach to extending aid to those in need globally. The RTA takes great pride in being a supporter of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund.”
Al Tayer continued: “The UAE carries a message of unity and compassion for all less fortunate people, based on its innate humanity and ethical commitment towards the entire world.”
The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, as well as to support the world’s most vulnerable groups, especially victims of natural disasters and conflicts. It bolsters the UAE’s contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.
Donation Channels
The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website, as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e & users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.