When Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a cycling track for Dubai Ride 2020. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Ride, one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge, is all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on November 5 (Friday) after its historic debut last year, offering cyclists a unique opportunity to pedal along Dubai’s main traffic artery against the backdrop of some of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Presented by DP World, Dubai Ride is open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14 km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road - taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. Families are encouraged to get involved with a 4km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.

The event is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into the world’s most active metropolis and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

Ahmed Alkhaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, said: “Last year, we made history when Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai led the cyclists onto Sheikh Zayed Road for the very first time. The event saw massive participation from all nationalities and age groups and this year, we’re continuing that legacy and inviting everyone to see the city’s sights from two wheels. Not only is Dubai Ride a fun event for the whole family, it also gives us the opportunity to take advantage of our great weather and embrace a more active, outdoor lifestyle. Just 30 minutes of daily exercise can be hugely beneficial to our physical and mental wellbeing, and with the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we aim to create healthy habits that can last a lifetime. I look forward to seeing the spectacle of thousands of cyclists on 5 November, and helping to make Dubai an even happier, healthier city.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented: “We are pleased to announce the second edition of Dubai Ride. The inaugural edition of Dubai Ride was a blockbuster success with more than 20,000 people of all ages and nationalities taking part, turning the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant cycling track.

Dubai Ride is an epitome of what Dubai represents – a melting pot of different cultures and people – and it is a microcosm of what Dubai Sports Council stands for – a healthy and happy community that leads a physically active lifestyle. We at Dubai Sports Council work to serve the community, and we are excited to bring another edition of this unique event, along with our partners from Dubai Tourism, for the pleasure of our community members.”

Sultan bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO DP World, said: “At DP World, we believe fitness should be accessible for all, and our people are encouraged to pursue a healthy lifestyle through regular physical activity. Therefore, we are delighted to continue our support of the Dubai Ride as part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge. Not only is cycling an environmentally friendly way to travel around our great city, but it also brings joy, fun and freedom to all people, regardless of gender, background, age, and ability. I look forward to welcoming everyone next month as we join together in this healthy activity and turn Sheikh Zayed Road into a sea of cyclists.”

Dubai Fitness Challenge activities

This year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge will offer an action-packed calendar of free fitness events, classes, and wellbeing activities at live events across the city. This includes three fitness villages at Kite Beach, Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park, 14 fitness hubs in communities across Dubai and over 5,000 free fitness classes. In addition to Dubai Ride, Dubai Run will also return in 2021; giving everyone the chance to get active and run on Sheikh Zayed Road on 26 November.