Dubai: Prepare to cycle through Dubai’s stunning skyline! Tens of thousands of cyclists are set to participate in Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 10. This annual event, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), will see riders pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing iconic landmarks.

After last year's record turnout of over 35,000 riders, organizers expect this year’s fifth edition to be even bigger. Dubai Ride features a 'family-friendly' 4km Downtown route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Starting at 6:15 am from Dubai Mall, the scenic route will take cyclists past notable landmarks such as Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

Dubai Metro timings, road closures and alternative routes To accommodate Dubai Ride, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced road closures on parts of Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding areas from 3:30am to 10am.



Motorists are advised to use alternative routes like Al Mustaqbal Street, Al Wasl Road, and Al Khail Road during this time.



To accommodate participants, RTA will extend Dubai Metro services on Sunday, running from 3:00am to midnight.

Introducing speed laps

The newly introduced Speed Laps is an exclusive cycling experience for seasoned riders, aged 21 and over. From 5am to 6am, cyclists will have the opportunity to cycle at high speeds along a 12km route with no speed limits, offering a unique chance to experience Sheikh Zayed Road in a new way.

To participate in Speed Laps, cyclists must maintain a minimum speed of 30 km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals. After the Speed Laps session, participants can join their family and friends for the main event.

Speed laps requirements:

Maintain a minimum speed of 30 km/h Experience riding in a peloton Use a bike that can maintain the minimum speed Follow instructions from Dubai Ride Marshals

Speed Laps starts at Gate A (Museum of the Future). The route is clearly marked, and our team will assist you throughout the event. Image Credit: www.dubairide.com

Dubai Ride Main Event

The main event offers two routes for participants to choose from:

4km Downtown Family Route: A flat, easy route that takes riders along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, passing landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and the Burj Khalifa. Ideal for cyclists of all ages and skill levels.

12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route: This more challenging route stretches from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park, including a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge, suitable for more experienced cyclists.

Starting Points

Participants can select their starting point when registering for Dubai Ride. There are five starting points for the Sheikh Zayed Road route and one for the Downtown Family route:

Museum of the Future Al Satwa Coca-Cola Arena Business Bay Lower Financial Street

Event Timings

Dubai Ride kicks off at 6:15am, with participants needing to enter their chosen start gate by 7:30am.

Timings:

Speed Laps: 5:00 am - 6:00 am Dubai Ride: 6:15 am - 8:15 am

Parking: Parking is available near the start gates. Refer to the detailed route map (shared with registered participants) for specific parking information.

Arrival time: The routes open at 6:15 am. All cyclists are expected to start their ride by 7:30am. The route will remain open until 8am.

What to bring:

A fully operational bicycle (no rentals available) A mandatory helmet Your bib number (registration required) A filled water bottle

Dubai Ride is the region's largest community cycling event, with a focus on enjoyment and participation for cyclists of all ages and abilities. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Before the ride

Get ready to ride!

Register and collect your bib: Don't miss out! Ensure you're registered and have collected your numbered bib from Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village between 26 October and 9 November.

Stay hydrated and sustainable: Remember to bring a refillable water bottle and fill it up before you leave home. Stay hydrated and refill your bottle at the designated Mai Dubai water stations.

Age and bike requirements: You must be 21 or older to participate. Use a road bike (no TT handlebars or clip-on aero bars) and maintain an average speed of 30 km/h.

Safety first: Wear a cycle helmet and bike lights.

Timely arrival: Start your ride before 5:30am. You must exit the route by 6am.

During the ride

Ride safe and enjoy!

Prioritise safety: If you're feeling unwell, please stay home.

Peloton experience: Riders should have experience riding in a peloton to avoid accidents.

Essential gear: Don't forget your helmet and bib.

Hydration and lighting: Keep your refillable water bottle and bike lights handy.

Mindful Riding: If you need to stop, move to the side of the road. Maintain the average speed or risk being removed from the route.

Obey traffic laws: Follow Dubai's traffic rules, especially when cycling to and from the event.

After the ride

Wrap up your ride

Finish on Time: Complete your ride by 6 AM to allow for route preparation for Dubai Ride.