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Dubai Police seek public help to identify deceased man found without documents

Police urge anyone who recognises the deceased man to contact Dubai Police on 901

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The deceased was found within the jurisdiction of the Ports Police Station with no identification documents.
The deceased was found within the jurisdiction of the Ports Police Station with no identification documents.
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Dubai: Dubai Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual shown in the published photograph.

The deceased was found within the jurisdiction of the Ports Police Station with no identification documents, and his body has been transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.

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No one has come forward to report the individual as missing.

The Ports Police Station urges anyone who may recognise the deceased or has any relevant information to contact the Dubai Police Call Centre at 901. Callers from outside Dubai should dial +971 4 901.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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