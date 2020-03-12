Sergeant Mohammad Khalid being honoured for his rescue effort Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A passenger at Dubai Airport was rescued by a policeman after he suffered an epileptic seizure.

Sergeant Mohammad Khalid from the Airport Security Department at Dubai Police said his first aid skills in dealing with epileptic patients helped save the life of the 44-year-old African traveller.

“I was at the check point of Terminal 2, when I saw the passenger passing out. I noticed that he had a sudden epileptic attack,” Khalid said.

The officer administered first aid to the traveller, enabling him to breathe easier.

“I know how to deal with such situations so I performed CPR to help him regain consciousness. Medical staff at the airport arrived and transferred him to Rashid Hospital for treatment.”

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmad Al Mazroui, deputy director of Airport Security Department at Dubai Police, praised the prompt rescue effort.