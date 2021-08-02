Dubai: Dubai Police has distributed “umbrella hats”, which provide ample shade, and meals for 100 workers in Hatta area.
Dubai Police said officers from Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with Spirit of the Union volunteers, recently organised a community initiative for workers, which included the distribution of umbrella hats and meals for workers.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, said the humanitarian and community initiatives are among the most significant plans of Dubai Police to achieve its strategic goal in ensuring community happiness, and to build bridges of communication with various segments of society.
The initiative was carried out while to adhering precautionary measures such as masks and social distancing.