Dubai: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Dubai Police General Command and Netherlands Police to enhance “cooperation and collaboration in various policing and security areas”.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, and Hanneke Ekelmans, Chief Constable and member of the Force Command of the Netherlands Police.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the UAE, witnessed the signing ceremony in the presence of senior officials from both sides, including Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafee, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police; Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police; Hendrikus Wilhelmus Maria Schoof, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Justice and Security; Dr Carel Richter, Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Lisette Heerze, head of the Netherlands Police Department of International Cooperation.

Strong bond of cooperation

Lt Gen Al Marri said that “the MoU reflects the mutual eagerness to strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two forces. It creates a distinguished partnership in common areas of interest”. He further said: “The MoU also is within the framework of sharing knowledge and experience between both sides, as well as enhancing international cooperation in the fields of security and policing.”

Maj Gen. Al Mansouri stressed “the keenness of Dubai Police to build bridges of communication and cooperation with the world’s police leaders in a manner that achieves common goals, enhances safety and security and develops joint initiatives and projects.”

Tour of Dubai Police departments

After the signing ceremony, the Dutch delegation toured Dubai Police’s General Department of Investigation and were briefed on the department’s workflow and objectives. They also learned about the department’s international cooperation as well as security and tackling transitional and organised crime.

The delegation also toured Dubai Police’s Security Innovation Laboratory and saw the latest smart services as well as artificial intelligence-based security innovations, in addition to the latest police patrols equipped with various types of security and surveillance technologies that are directly connected to the command and control centre at Dubai Police’s General Headquarters.

The delegation also visited the Al Murraqqabat Smart Police Station, the first station to be transform into a smart police station in Dubai.