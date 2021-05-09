Dubai: A new online service has been launched by the Dubai Police that aims to accord people of determination “high priority in receiving aid and rapid response”, according to Dubai Police.
Those with physical, hearing and sight impairments who are living in Dubai can subscribe to the service available on the Dubai Police website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae). “Detailed information should be provided and recorded in the Incident Management System (IMS), available in the Command and Control Centre of Dubai Police. When a distress call is received, patient location will be determined, based on the information entered in the subscription form. (They) will be given high priority in receiving aid and rapid response,” Dubai Police said in a tweet.
Procedure
An applicant must submit a request to the service. Information will then be verified and audited. The service is free of charge and is provided by the General Department of Operations — Command and Control Centre.
Service channels
Dubai Police Website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae) is available 24x7. People can also call the Dubai Police call centre on 901 for inquiries.