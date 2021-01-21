Dubai: As many as 25 journalists and media personalities were honoured in Hemaya-Media initiative for covering the Hemaya Clip contest.
Gulf News was honoured with the best media coverage in English language while Emaratalyoum was chosen the topper in Arabic.
Hussain Al Beloushi won the best coverage title among social media influencers.
Earlier, 11 university students were awarded with a Dh100,000 prize in Dubai on Thursday for recording 60-second awareness clips on drug and video game addiction, besides online bullying.
The students, who had participated in the contest — called Hemaya Clip — were honoured by Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, at a ceremony at Naif Police station.
The initiative, organised by Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, was announced in October 2019 to spread awareness about the dangers of substance and painkiller abuse.