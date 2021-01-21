Dubai: Eleven university students were awarded with a Dh100,000 prize in Dubai on Thursday for recording 60-second awareness clips on drug and video game addiction, besides online bullying.
The students, who had participated in the contest — called Hemaya Clip — were honoured by Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, at a ceremony at Naif Police station.
The initiative, organised by Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, was announced in October 2019 to spread awareness about the dangers of substance and painkiller abuse.
It also stressed on the role of the family in protecting children from substance abuse.
The first winner was Emirati student Ali Omran Ali for his clip on online addiction while the second place was taken by Algerian student Buzar Abdulrahman who focused on the abuse of painkillers. The third place was won by Emirati student Shama Al Kaabi, again for a clip on internet addiction.
Colonel Abdullah Matar Al Khayat, manager of Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, said that 1,040 participants from 50 nationalities submitted clips for the contest.
“The winners will have a chance to join Dubai Police programe to adopt young talent and impart skills. It is in line with Dubai Police’s efforts to communicate and spread positive vibes in society,” said Col Al Khayat.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of the Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police, said the contest was supported by the Dubai Police chief and is part of the Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Photography Award to open direct channels with university students.
“The initiative provided a chance to students to participate in raising awareness against drugs. We are proud of all students who participated in the contest,” Brig Hareb said.
Contest rules:
To register for the Hemaya Clip contest, students need to visit www.Hemaya.ae/clip
The clip should be no longer than 60 seconds
Clips which are in Arabic must include English subtitles