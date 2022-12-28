Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured task forces who contributed to the safety and happiness of travellers at Dubai Airports during the recent FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The honouring ceremony at the Officers Club was attended by Major General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, in the presence of Brigadier Ahmed Obaid Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, Brigadier Hamad bin Dylan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Airports Security, other senior officers, representatives from Dubai Police’s partners, including Dubai Airports, Dubai Customs, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Duty-Free, Dnata, and partners from private sectors.
Maj Gen Bin Lahej extended his appreciation to the task forces and hailed their professionalism in providing high-standard services to Dubai Airports users.
Fully capable
“We are proud of all our officers who spared no effort to facilitate the travelling procedures for the World Cup crowd between Dubai and Doha, which reflected positively on Dubai’s international image and proves the force’s capabilities to handle all types of global and local events,” he said.
He honoured 300 employees who “worked tirelessly” during the World Cup season and ensured that all travellers enjoyed an “unforgettable experience”.