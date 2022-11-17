Video: Dubai Police honour Pakistani expat who appeared in viral video managing traffic The man stepped in to control traffic until police patrols arrived Published: November 17, 2022 15:39 Gulf News; Staff Report Dubai Police honouring Pakistani expat Abbas Khan. Image Credit: Supplied Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has honoured Abbas Khan Bhatti Khan, a Pakistani national, who took the initiative to manage traffic flow at an intersection in Dubai until the arrival of competent police patrols. Al Marri honoured Abbas Khan soon after a viral video of him managing traffic at an intersection in Dubai was circulated online. “The quick action of Abbas Khan reflected his commitment towards the community and contributed to enhancing public safety for road users,” Al Marri said. Meanwhile, Abbas Khan expressed his appreciation to the Dubai Police for recognising his good deed and honouring him. The felicitation ceremony took place in the presence of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, and a number of other police officers.