Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured a number of retired officers for their devotion and dedication in serving the emirate, enhancing its safety and security and ensuring the happiness of its community for the past 35 years.
The retired officers - Major General Ali Al Shamali, Brigadier Abdul Rahim Bin Shafie, and Brigadier Abdul Halim Al Hashemi - were honoured with a certificate of appreciation by Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police.
Maj Gen Al Mansouri praised the retirees’ endeavours towards and working as a united team to contribute to the force’s achievements. “We must show respect and appreciation to those who have devoted their lives and dedicated their efforts in serving the Dubai Police for so long,” he added.
The retired officers expressed their gratitude to the General Command of Dubai Police, saying they are proud to have served the emirate for such a long period. They also thanked their colleagues for supporting and assisting them during their tenure.