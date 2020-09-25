Dubai: The Dubai Police have issued fines against 274 yacht and jet ski owners since the beginning of 2020. Colonel Saeed Al-Madhani, director of the Ports Police Station, said on Friday that 228 violations have been issued against jet skis and 46 violations against private and tourist watercraft.
He noted most of the violations issued against jet ski owners were due to expiration of vehicle licence, entry into prohibited places such as swimming areas and hotel beaches, as well as non-compliance with the specified timings for the use of jet skis from sunrise to sunset.
See more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kings XI Punjab thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore in pictures
- COVID-19: UAE announces new protocols for weddings, funerals, social events
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of a foggy weather in the UAE
- In pictures: UAE's iconic buildings light up to mark Saudi Arabia's 90th National Day
Colonel Al-Madhani confirmed most of the violations were recorded near Jumeirah and Al Mamzar beaches. Some of the penalties were Dh1,000 fine for operating marine vessel with expired licence; Dh2,000 fine for using a jet ski outside the permitted timings. He urged jet ski users to abide by the laws and ensure the availability of safety equipment such as life jackets as not wearing one is punishable by law with a Dh3,000 penalty.
Avoid private and tourist ships
He added “beachgoers must be careful not to approach private and tourist ships and the boats should not overload and must adhere to the specified speed that should not exceed five to seven nautical miles.”
Colonel Al-Madhani also advised the public to use Sail Safely, a feature on Dubai Police app that allows users to track the cruise and identify hazards as well as send distress signals directly to the Dubai Police to facilitate rapid emergency response. The police can also be reached at 999, for emergency; and 901 for general inquires.