Dubai: Dubai Police General Command and Dubai Municipality recently launched Labourers Community Market in Al Quoz to regulate unlicensed flea markets across areas with labourers’ accommodations.
The announcement was made by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, as the first regulated market in Al Qouz, near labourer accommodations.
Shop owners are only required to apply officially and register their personal information to have their applications reviewed under UAE laws and regulations.
Dubai Police confirmed that the launch of Labourers Community Market, in cooperation with strategic partners, aims to prevent unlawful activities and also check the spread of unlicensed flea markets around labourers’ accommodations.