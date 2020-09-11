Dubai: A three-year-old girl has overcome her fear of the police after receiving a surprise home visit and gifts from the Dubai Police.
Colonel Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, director of Dubai Tourist Police, said that Hasan Al Khalsan’s family had approached Dubai Police and sought their assistance in helping their little girl, Alyazeya, who would cry every time she sees a police officer in uniform.
“We dispatched a team of female officers with gifts to entertain the little girl and take her on a ride around her neighbourhood in one of Dubai Police luxury patrols,” he explained.
“Dubai Police, as per their community happiness strategy, have always been available to attend to the public’s needs, spread happiness, and promote a positive image of police officers who stand for fairness and justice. It is of great importance to us that the members of the society trust and contact us whenever they need our help, especially the children,” the director of Dubai Tourist Police added.
Lt. Obaid bin Abid, Head of the Tourism Security Patrols Section, said the father had informed them that Alyazeya’s fear is triggered by the officer’s uniform. “Her fear was evident as the patrol arrived at the family’s residence. However, our officers handled the situation professionally, and soon Alyazeya’s fear went away,” Lt. Abid explained
For their part, Al Khalsans expressed their gratitude to Dubai Police for their prompt response.