Dubai: Dubai Police in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, have issued Dh50,000 fine for hosting a party in an apartment in Dubai.
Dubai Media Office tweeted that the fine was issued for not following the COVID-19 protocol including not observing social distancing and not wearing face masks. Each participant was also issued a fine of Dh15,000.
Dubai Police have intensified its campaign against COVID-19 guidelines violators. On Sunday had issued fines worth Dh50,000 to organisers of a private party on a yacht for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures. The yacht operator's licence was also revoked for a month.
In a series of new measures to curb the spread of the virus, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management put into place new rules that went into effect from February 2.
Among the directives, pubs and bars will be closed, whereas hotels will be required to operate at 70 per cent of their total capacity.
Restaurants and cafes are required to close by 1am. They will also not be allowed to organise any entertainment activities on their premises.
Recently, the Dubai Police encouraged the public to report any violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures via its call centre (901) or ‘Police Eye’ service.
On Sunday, it revealed that it had received around 1,000 reports from the public on COVID-19 violations in one week from January 31 – February 6.