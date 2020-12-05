The agreement was signed by Brigadier Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, and by Giuseppe Saba, CEO of IHC. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police recently signed an agreement with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) for implementing training courses on emergency management and humanitarian interventions.

As per the agreement, IHC will carry out a number of specialised training courses in the field of humanitarian work for Dubai Police employees, with the aim of equipping and qualifying them with the necessary skills to deal with emergencies and humanitarian intervention.

It also provides guidelines for the exchange of experiences in the field of excellence, leadership, awards, and best practices applied to achieve the best results at the institutional level. A number of joint work teams and committees will also be formed to work on achieving the goals of the memorandum.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, and by Giuseppe Saba, CEO of IHC, in the presence of a number of employees from both sides. Brig Al Murr said the agreement embodies the vision of UAE’s wise leadership to promote humanitarian work. It also seeks to enhance the prospects for joint cooperation and coordination between the Dubai Police and IHC.

'Pivotal role'

Brig Al Murr lauded the partnership with IHC, which has become “the world’s largest gathering of organisations concerned with the humanitarian work”. He also praised IHC’s pivotal role in providing the first response in times of crises at the global level. “The [agreement] contributes to enriching knowledge in the field of humanitarian work, and it will be a tremendous addition to both sides as it paves the way for enhanced sharing of knowledge.”