Check out the offerings as the emirate gets set to ring in the Festival of Lights

Diwali at the Palm Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ will live up to its name with dazzling fireworks displays, water fountains and rhythmic music as Dubai comes together to celebrate Diwali.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s Diwali festivities include thrilling fireworks at two of the city’s best-loved family destinations, Global Village and The Pointe. Both venues will welcome residents and tourists to enjoy perfectly choreographed performances of light, sound and breathtaking colours to mark Diwali 2020.

Head to The Palm

Families and groups of friends visiting The Pointe, the Palm Jumeirah’s dining, retail and leisure destination, will be wowed by a specially designed performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and a fireworks show on November 13.

The fun will begin at 9pm when fireworks will illuminate the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel and all of The Pointe before The Palm Fountain leaps into action. Recently opened to the public and already attracting huge crowds to its nightly performances, the special Diwali show will be sound tracked by the song ‘Malhari’ by Vishal Dadlani from the Bollywood movie Bajirao Mastani.

The Palm Fountain’s two giant floating platforms, covering 14,000 sq ft, powerful water jets that shoot 105 metres into the air, and 3,000 LED lights will work in unison to create a magical and unforgettable show. Spectators who travel to The Pointe can enjoy 25 per cent off special Diwali menus available at selected venues on the night.

Carnival at Global Village

A Dubai institution and much-loved destination for families in search of great shopping, delicious food and heaps of fun, Global Village will celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’ as only it can – with a huge carnival of performances, live shows, food vendors, hundreds of retail stalls and, of course, fireworks.

Guests to Global Village will be dazzled by a musical fireworks display, held every Thursday and Friday at 9pm as part of the destination’s extensive Diwali celebrations.

Also taking place at Global Village is the ‘Absolute Bollywood’ show which will feature 16 high energy dancers performing on Global Village’s main stage while the ‘Lights, Camera, Action... Bollywood!’ live show will take guests behind the scenes of Indian cinema’s biggest films. Visitors can also enjoy live appearances by characters from the children’s favourite cartoon Chhota Bheem, plus impromptu performances by Diwali-themed flash mobs and much more.

For families who have worked up an appetite, Global Village is home to some of the best Indian dining options the city has to offer, with a huge selection of flavours and traditional Diwali delicacies to be enjoyed at eateries including Grand BBQ, Punjabi Village, Indian Chaat Bazaar, Kulfilicious and Everything Paratha plus a host of street food vendors.

IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City

Another of Dubai’s record-breaking light, laser, fire and fountain attractions will continue the Diwali-themed celebrations with a double-header of great performances by the IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City.

Held daily until November 21, the IMAGINE show at Festival Bay will present ‘Hathi’s Garden’, telling the wonderful story of a baby elephant, as well as a rendition of global Hindi pop hit ‘Jai Ho’.