Dubai: A total of 493 calls were received by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services during the New Year eve celebrations, it was announced on Friday.
The corporation dealt with 542 patients suffering from different injuries and medical conditions from 2pm on December 31 until 6am on the morning of the first day of the new year.
Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said that the reports received included simple and moderate cases, as well as very few serious cases, which were transferred to the nearest hospitals. Some other cases were treated on site.
Al Drai stated that there were 25 serious cases, 114 moderate and 321 simple cases. He added that the number of cases that resulted from accidents amounted to 35 while the number of cases transferred to hospitals touched 138. As many as 219 cases were treated on site.
He noted that 68 cases were received from places near Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 132 were from Deira, 105 were from Bur Dubai, 92 were from Jebel Ali and 12 from other areas, while the number of calls cancelled was 80. Sixty five cases refused treatment.
Al Drai said that as many as 122 emergency points were created throughout Dubai, including external roads and gathering sites, in order to deal with all possible cases, while 685 paramedics, including doctors, emergency medical technician, and paramedics were present at these points.