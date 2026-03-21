GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai on first day of Eid Al-Fitr: vibrant scenes reflect city’s dynamism

Eid Al-Fitr brings vibrant celebrations to Dubai's iconic landmarks

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai on first day of Eid Al-Fitr: vibrant scenes reflect city’s dynamism

DUBAI: Dubai’s world-class attractions, entertainment venues, and shopping centres saw a surge of activity on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.

A diverse array of events and seasonal promotions drew residents and visitors alike to the heart of the city's festive celebrations.

Major landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and City Walk, recorded significant footfall from the early hours.

Public parks, outdoor spaces

The pleasant weather encouraged families to flock to public parks and outdoor spaces, while restaurants and cafés throughout the emirate enjoyed a bustling atmosphere.

Leading malls across the city have rolled out integrated experiences combining retail, leisure, and hospitality. This coordinated effort reinforces Dubai’s standing as a premier destination for festive tourism.

During a field tour by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), visitors at the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall expressed their delight in exploring the city’s various offerings, with many travelling from outside the emirate specifically for the holiday.

Across the city, a rich programme of cultural and family-oriented experiences is currently underway.

The 'Eid in Dubai' celebrations serve as the grand finale of the Season of Wulfa, which began with Hag Al Leila and continued throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A wide network of cultural venues and government entities is hosting heritage-inspired events and live performances, ensuring a memorable celebration for the entire community.

Related Topics:
Eid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid Al Fitr celebrations illuminate Dubai landmarks

Eid Al Fitr celebrations illuminate Dubai landmarks

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

UAE leaders share Eid greetings, reaffirm unity

5m read
Citi Developers breaks ground for ARYA Residences

Citi Developers breaks ground for ARYA Residences

2m read
AGUA Residences is designed to complement Dubai Islands’ evolving landscape of premium leisure and residential experiences

AGUA Residences breaks ground on Dubai Islands

2m read