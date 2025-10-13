Authorities act fast after beachgoers report animal carcass on popular beach
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has moved quickly to address concerns after a deceased cow was discovered on Al Mamzar Beach, one of the emirate's most popular coastal destinations in the UAE.
The civic body has assured residents that the incident poses no threat to public health or the environment.
The unusual discovery was made by beachgoers who were left stunned by the sight of the large animal carcass washed up on the shore on Saturday.
One Dubai resident took to social media to share the surprise at the unexpected find.
"Out of everything I could expect on a beach, found a dead cow," the resident said.
The resident reported that there was no clue on how the cow ended up on the beach and the authorities were alerted soon.
"About after half an hour, two police on a boat came and took the situation in their hand.”
The municipality's team followed it up soon after that, moving quickly to remove the carcass and assess the situation.
In an official statement issued on Monday, Dubai Municipality confirmed that its specialised teams promptly removed the deceased animal that had washed ashore near one of the emirate's beaches.
“Preliminary assessments indicate that the animal may have fallen from a passing vessel in open waters,” the civic body stated.
The Municipality emphasised that the incident poses no risk of environmental or biological contamination.
Dubai Municipality added that it continues to conduct round-the-clock monitoring of Dubai's beaches and marine areas, in line with its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, public health, safety, and marine ecosystem protection.
