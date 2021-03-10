Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), has announced that it is preparing to launch the DMSat-1 satellite, the region’s first environmental nanometric satellite, on March 20. The launch is part of a high-technology project undertaken to develop solutions to environmental challenges and address climate change. The satellite will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases.

Data provided by the satellite will be used in several areas including finding solutions to environmental challenges, developing long-term plans to address urban pollution and climate change and environmental forecasting in Dubai. This data will also help enhance the emirate’s leading role in developing quality projects and pioneering research in the domain of climate change.

The DMSat-1 project will help build new capabilities in the field of environmental research at the local level, and provide new opportunities for harnessing space technology to enhance environmental sustainability.

Local and international cooperation

Overseen by the MBRSC, the project was implemented in collaboration with local and international research teams. Based on Dubai Municipality’s requirements, MBRSC built the satellite in collaboration with the Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto, which has a successful history of launching satellites similar to DMSat-1. MBRSC is also managing launch-related activities and developing advanced solutions to utilise the data generated by the mission. The Centre will continue to support the project by managing the provision of data generated by the project to Dubai Municipality.

Dawoud AlHajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Essential data provided by the DMSat-1 satellite will enable Dubai Municipality to respond to global environmental changes, identify steps to combat climate change and develop long-term environmental plans. Our cooperation with the MBRSC and other academic institutions participating in this project will help our environmental studies deliver tangible results by promoting academic research, boosting ecological monitoring and contributing to our upcoming technological ventures. We look forward to continuing this partnership with MBRSC and collaborating on more projects in the future.”

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General, MBRSC, said: “The emergence of new capabilities and competencies is helping the country expand its expertise in using space technology to provide solutions, develop different sectors and harness new horizons in this field. Local institutions are increasingly interested in the space sector and in utilising advanced scientific methods to meet challenges. The launch of the DMSat-1 satellite supports the UAE’s aspirations in this field.”

Project timeline March 7, 2021: The satellite is placed on the launch rocket

March 12, 2021: Initial preparations and tests will continue till Friday, the last day of inspection of instruments before launch.

March 20, 2021: The rocket will be launched at 9.07 am Moscow time (10.07 am UAE time). The satellite is expected to separate from the launch vehicle into its orbit at 2.20 pm (UAE time), and send its first signal at 3pm (UAE time).

First for Arab world

“The Arab world’s first nanometric environmental satellite developed in collaboration with the Dubai Municipality also reflects the Centre’s commitment to working closely with government agencies in the UAE to promote scientific and technical progress at the local level, especially in areas that support future planning and sustainability,” AlShaibani added.

“Right from the beginning of the project, we worked to ensure we maintained the highest international standards in line with the Centre’s strategy. After in-depth analysis, the project was implemented in close collaboration with the team from the University of Toronto, which has extensive experience in the manufacture and launch of this type of satellite,” he further explained.

The launch of the satellite strengthens the UAE’s implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, which requires the country to generate data on greenhouse gas emissions and build national capacities to study global warming. On a local level, the DMSat-1 seeks to calculate the rate of carbon dioxide emissions in relation to GDP as outlined in the Dubai 2021 Plan, study the environmental impact of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the results of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 as well as contribute to the ‘National System for Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management’ that is part of the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050.

The project team is comprised of employees and engineers from Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, a number of whom will be at the Mission Control Room in Dubai to manage the launch and ensure its success.

