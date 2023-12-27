Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Tuesday announced its 2024 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme, a key initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of Emirati space science professionals.
The 10-week programme, specifically aimed at Emirati sophomores, juniors, and seniors studying STEM subjects, is scheduled for the summer of 2024 and promises an enriching research experience in partnership with some of the leading space science experts.
Programme overview
The REU Programme, which will be held at MBRSC in Dubai, is crafted to support undergraduates specialising in fields such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, among others, who plan to graduate no earlier than Fall 2024. The programme will facilitate research in the areas of Earth Planetary Science, Human Health in Space, Protein Crystallisation in Space and Engineering, under the guidance of expert mentors, either virtually or in-person.
Before diving into their research projects, students will also participate in the REU Knowledge Camp, which has been designed to familiarise them with the programme’s themes, meet their mentors, and build rapport with the REU team.
REU objectives
The REU Programme aims to immerse students in the UAE Space Programme, develop their professional skills, foster networking and collaboration, and stimulate their interest in space science. Outstanding students could receive opportunities for further collaboration with MBRSC, while the research conducted can potentially contribute to their senior thesis projects. Moreover, the programme could serve as a stepping stone for advanced studies in science or engineering.
Adnan Al Rais, assistant director general, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC said, “At MBRSC, we are deeply committed to nurturing the STEM culture among the UAE’s youth. The REU Programme is more than just a learning opportunity; it’s a platform for our young aspirants to contribute to our nation’s space endeavours and scientific advancements. By investing in our youth, we are ensuring a brighter, more innovative future for the UAE.”
Registration
Candidates who would like to participate are encouraged to submit their applications on or before January 30, 2024 through the following link: http://bit.ly/3uZqeLr. For additional information and any queries, they can contact the REU programme team at reu@mbrsc.ae.