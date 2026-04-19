Dubai launches Foster Families Committee to advance alternative care system

The meeting reflects the vital role of the Foster Families Committee
The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai convened the third meeting of the Foster Families Committee, with the participation of representatives from several relevant government entities, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the alternative care ecosystem and enhance collaborative mechanisms to ensure a safe and stable family environment for children.
The meeting reflects the vital role of the Foster Families Committee as a key pillar within Dubai’s alternative care system. The committee is responsible for reviewing foster care applications, ensuring compliance with approved requirements, issuing placement decisions, and conducting continuous follow-up to support children’s stability and development within nurturing family environments. This is carried out within a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework that governs alternative care in the UAE and enhances the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of social services.
The meeting brought together representatives from several entities, including the Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Health, the Ministry of Education, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, reflecting a high level of institutional coordination and integration in this vital sector.
The agenda included opening remarks by Dr Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Chair of the Foster Families Committee, who welcomed members and commended their active engagement, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration to further develop the system. The meeting also featured a review of the Committee’s 2026 report, along with discussions on key challenges and opportunities, and an exchange of insights on enhancing operational processes in line with best practices.
Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, said: “Strengthening the alternative family care system is a key priority aligned with Dubai’s social vision of building a more cohesive and empowered society. It also supports the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’ by reinforcing family stability and enhancing its central role in social development.”
She added: “Developing integrated policies and programmes in foster care, alongside strengthening collaboration among relevant entities, contributes to improving the quality of social services and ensuring a safe, stable environment for children—enabling their integration and growth within capable and sustainable foster families.”
Dr Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department and Chair of the Foster Families Committee, said: “We continue to advance an integrated alternative family care system built on effective inter-agency coordination and enhanced procedural efficiency. Our focus remains on ensuring timely, high-quality decisions that support the safety and stability of children.”
He added: “The Foster Families Committee serves as a central platform for aligning efforts and roles across entities, enhancing service quality, empowering foster families, and supporting the long-term stability and integration of children within supportive family environments.”
The meeting also reviewed key highlights from the committee’s 2026 report, including the assessment of applications submitted by families seeking to foster, verification of eligibility in line with legal requirements, issuance of placement decisions, and the review of special cases such as the death or separation of foster parents. In addition, the Committee examined reports submitted by social specialists and took appropriate decisions accordingly.
The meeting concluded with the recognition of participating entities and committee members in appreciation of their valuable contributions to advancing the Committee’s work and strengthening institutional collaboration, followed by a familiarisation tour of Al Usra Village.
The meeting aligns with CDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the alternative family care system and reinforce partnerships among relevant entities, contributing to a safe and stable environment for children and supporting sustainable social development in Dubai.