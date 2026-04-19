GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai launches Foster Families Committee to advance alternative care system

The meeting reflects the vital role of the Foster Families Committee

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai launches Foster Families Committee to advance alternative care system
Supplied

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai convened the third meeting of the Foster Families Committee, with the participation of representatives from several relevant government entities, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the alternative care ecosystem and enhance collaborative mechanisms to ensure a safe and stable family environment for children.

The meeting reflects the vital role of the Foster Families Committee as a key pillar within Dubai’s alternative care system. The committee is responsible for reviewing foster care applications, ensuring compliance with approved requirements, issuing placement decisions, and conducting continuous follow-up to support children’s stability and development within nurturing family environments. This is carried out within a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework that governs alternative care in the UAE and enhances the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of social services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The meeting brought together representatives from several entities, including the Dubai Police General Headquarters, Dubai Health, the Ministry of Education, Dubai Public Prosecution, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, reflecting a high level of institutional coordination and integration in this vital sector.

The agenda included opening remarks by Dr Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Chair of the Foster Families Committee, who welcomed members and commended their active engagement, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration to further develop the system. The meeting also featured a review of the Committee’s 2026 report, along with discussions on key challenges and opportunities, and an exchange of insights on enhancing operational processes in line with best practices.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, said: “Strengthening the alternative family care system is a key priority aligned with Dubai’s social vision of building a more cohesive and empowered society. It also supports the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’ by reinforcing family stability and enhancing its central role in social development.”

She added: “Developing integrated policies and programmes in foster care, alongside strengthening collaboration among relevant entities, contributes to improving the quality of social services and ensuring a safe, stable environment for children—enabling their integration and growth within capable and sustainable foster families.”

Dr Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department and Chair of the Foster Families Committee, said: “We continue to advance an integrated alternative family care system built on effective inter-agency coordination and enhanced procedural efficiency. Our focus remains on ensuring timely, high-quality decisions that support the safety and stability of children.”

He added: “The Foster Families Committee serves as a central platform for aligning efforts and roles across entities, enhancing service quality, empowering foster families, and supporting the long-term stability and integration of children within supportive family environments.”

The meeting also reviewed key highlights from the committee’s 2026 report, including the assessment of applications submitted by families seeking to foster, verification of eligibility in line with legal requirements, issuance of placement decisions, and the review of special cases such as the death or separation of foster parents. In addition, the Committee examined reports submitted by social specialists and took appropriate decisions accordingly.

The meeting concluded with the recognition of participating entities and committee members in appreciation of their valuable contributions to advancing the Committee’s work and strengthening institutional collaboration, followed by a familiarisation tour of Al Usra Village.

The meeting aligns with CDA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the alternative family care system and reinforce partnerships among relevant entities, contributing to a safe and stable environment for children and supporting sustainable social development in Dubai.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra offer timely assessments.

Abu Dhabi opens eight centres for autism diagnosis

2m read
The licence reflects DCD’s commitment to advancing national priorities aimed at strengthening Emirati families

DCD grants licence to Foster Families Association

2m read
Burjeel Medical City launches Neuro-Oncology Centre

Burjeel Medical City launches Neuro-Oncology Centre

3m read
Philip Holman flushes mud from his lifted truck's engine bay the day after it was fully submerged by the fast-moving flood in Haleiwa, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Historic Hawaii floods leave 2,000 people without power

2m read