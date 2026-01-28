UAE’s first home for children of unknown parentage offers care and independence
Sharjah: For nearly 20 years, the Social Welfare Home for Children in Sharjah has provided shelter, stability and hope to children deprived of family care, offering them a safe environment built on compassion, dignity and long-term rehabilitation.
Affiliated with the Sharjah Social Services Department, the home is the first institution of its kind in the UAE dedicated to caring for children of unknown parentage. It accommodates children from newborns up to the age of 17, both boys and girls, and also supports children affected by family breakdown as well as the sons and daughters of inmates in correctional and rehabilitation facilities in the emirate.
Children are housed in two separate buildings for boys and girls and are supervised by a team of 22 male and female social supervisors, supported by eight trained caregivers responsible for daily care and development.
Specialised attention is also provided for children with physical and neurological disabilities, ensuring inclusive support tailored to individual needs.
“The responsibility entrusted to this home goes far beyond providing food and shelter,” said Hanan Al Khayal, Director of the Social Welfare Home for Children.
“Our mission is to build a complete human being — emotionally, socially, and psychologically. This requires dedication, teamwork, and constant effort so that children grow up feeling equal to their peers and never defined by their circumstances.”
Children are admitted following referrals from Sharjah Police or the Public Prosecution, after meeting approved shelter criteria. Prior to admission, each child undergoes comprehensive medical screening to ensure good health and the absence of infectious diseases.
Legal procedures are then initiated to secure official identification documents and guarantee the child’s fundamental rights.
The home focuses on addressing children’s health, educational, social and psychological needs, providing structured programmes, recreational activities and life-skills training aimed at promoting social integration and personal development.
The institution also manages residents’ financial affairs, ensures their legal protection and works to reunite children with their biological families where possible. In cases where reunification is not feasible, foster families are arranged in cooperation with the department’s Juvenile Services Centre.
Several successful foster placements were achieved during the past year following approval by the Supreme Committee for Children Deprived of Social Care.
Children who remain in institutional care are gradually introduced to their social reality from the age of five through age-appropriate storytelling methods. The home employs a full-time psychologist who monitors emotional wellbeing, supports mental health and helps children cope with trauma or negative experiences.
Residents remain under the home’s care until the age of 18. Male graduates are then transferred to university housing or accommodation provided by the Social Services Department, while females move to the Women Protection Centre, which focuses on empowerment and independent living skills.
The facility operates through several specialised departments, including:
Case Management (social, psychological and legal care)
Residential and Living Services
Support and Administrative Services
Healthcare and Nursing
Established in 2006, the Social Welfare Home for Children continues to play a vital role in protecting vulnerable youth across Sharjah, offering stability, rehabilitation and the opportunity for a dignified future.
