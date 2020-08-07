Dubai: A Keralite youth in Dubai whose wedding is scheduled to be on September 10 and his brother’s family are among the passengers in a plane crash at Karipur Airport, Kozhikod, on Friday.
Parameswaran Azhakath travelled with his elder brother Ravisankar Azhakath, sister-in-law Tara Sankar and niece Ayana Ravisankar on flight IX1344 to India, his mother confirmed.
Speaking to Gulf News over phone from Pattambi in Palakkad district, the mother said her elder son Ravisankar called her a few minutes ago.
“We are worried about them. Only Ravisankar called. He said they are injured but they are okay,” the anxious mother said.
She said relatives have rushed to the site.
Other passengers included residents who lost jobs, stranded visitors, and people who need emergency medical treatment.
Neeraj Agrwal, consul Press, Information and Culture at the Indian Consulate in Dubai said there were several visit visa holders as many have been rushing to meet the deadline to exit the country.
“This is a very sad day for us,” he said.