The Dubai Gaming Visa is one of the “multi-year” cultural visa categories granted by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and GDRFA-Dubai to writers, thinkers, authors, artists, intellectuals, and those with creative skills across six key sectors including cultural and natural heritage, performing arts and festivals, visual arts, books and press, audio-visual and interactive media, and design and creative services as well as the various sub-sectors

Dubai Culture, which is offering the Gaming Visa, made the announcement in a press release on Sunday. Information about the duration of the visa was not mentioned. Other long-term visas, such as investor visa or outstanding student visa, have a duration of five years or 10 years, depending on the category.

How to apply The Dubai Gaming Visa can be applied for via the Dubai Culture website or through https://dubaigaming.gov.ae/, attaching all required documents, including educational qualifications, proof of community contributions, and job roles, as well as copies of passports, residence permits, EIDs, cultural biographies and CVs, and contact details. Applicants must also provide details of their addresses, places of residence, occupations, and workplaces.

Dubai Culture said the Gaming Visa initiative aims to encourage talent to develop and enhance their skills, in addition to providing numerous investment opportunities designed to help them turn innovative ideas into successful projects.

Terms and Conditions • Obtaining an approval or a permit issuance from Dubai Culture does not comprise a final approval; it is a conditional approval as part of the required procedures to obtain other approvals from local and/or federal authorities concerned with issuing the visa.

• The age allowed to apply for the service is 25 years and above.

• Dubai Culture reserves the right to reject any application without clarifying reasons.

• Dubai Culture will not receive any application submitted by companies or service centres, as the submission is by the applicant personally

$1 billion target

The move is part of the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033 initiated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, in November 2023 to position Dubai among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry. The Programme also aims to boost the sector’s contribution to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and increase the GDP by around $1 billion by 2033.

Hala Badri, Director-General, Dubai Culture, said: ”The Dubai Gaming Visa embodies the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a premier destination for entrepreneurs, investors, game developers, designers, and programmers.”

She added: “It also attracts individuals with innovative ideas and both established and emerging companies specialising in the development and production of content, gaming applications, and artificial intelligence. This helps achieve Dubai’s cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Badri affirmed that Dubai aspires to be a global hub of the creative economy by 2026.