He looks back on decades of transformation and his mission to make education accessible
Dubai: At 92, Al Haj Jamaludhin can still vividly recall the Dubai of 1965, donkey carts carrying kerosene, leather containers transporting water, and just a handful of vehicles on the roads.
He departed from Mumbai, originally hailing from Kerala, on February 26 that year, after five days at sea. More than six decades later, he has witnessed the city’s transformation from a modest trading town into a global centre for business, tourism, and innovation.
But his journey is more than watching Dubai grow. It is also building a life in the UAE, raising a family, and giving back to the country he calls home.
“Whatever I have achieved in life, I owe to this great country,” Jamaludhin told Gulf News.
Jamaludhin arrived aboard a ship named Sandhya. With no proper seaport at the time, immigration formalities have been completed on board before passengers transferred to a smaller boat that brought them to Shindagha, near what is now the UAE Central Bank.
Most buildings have been ground-plus-one structures and roads connecting Dubai to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were yet to be developed. Piped water, electricity, and gas have not been widely available.
There have been few cars, with Land Rovers among the most commonly seen vehicles. The Indian community was small and almost everyone have known one another. Travelling to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi has also involved passport formalities.
Yet, what Jamaludhin remembers most fondly has been the hospitality of Emirati families, who would often invite expatriates into their homes to share meals around a communal platter.
“Those moments of friendship, generosity, and togetherness remain among my most cherished memories of early Dubai,” recalled Jamaludhin.
Among his most treasured memories have been his encounters with the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Jamaludhin has remembered seeing the Ruler personally inspecting development projects, particularly road construction, after the Fajr prayer.
He also had the privilege of meeting Sheikh Rashid and offering Friday prayers alongside him at a mosque in Bur Dubai, next to the Diwan.
“He was very friendly and approachable towards the Indian community,” described Jamaludhin, adding that the late Ruler’s kindness and willingness to help people left a lasting impression on him.
He has highlighted the construction of the Dubai World Trade Centre as an early landmark reflecting the city’s ambitions.
Another memorable experience has come in 1976, when he drove his family to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. During the journey, people and immigration officers have noticed their Dubai number plate and asked, “Wein Dubai?” meaning, “Where is Dubai?”
“I still remember people telling us, ‘You will hear about Dubai soon.’ Those words have stayed with me.”
Today, he is amazed by how completely that promise has been fulfilled.
Jamaludhin has started his professional career as a bank officer and was among the founding members of one of the banks in the UAE.
Believing that the opportunities he has received came with a responsibility to give back, he made a major career change in 1983. While serving as a bank manager, he has resigned to dedicate himself to education.
In 1984, he has established a school in Rashidiya with just 33 students. Today, the school has around 1,700 students, with annual fees of approximately Dh3,500. Its founding principle has remained to provide quality education at an affordable cost.
When the school moved to its new building in Al Qusais in 2000, Jamaludhin has received permission from the Ministry of Education to increase fees by up to 100 percent. However, he has decided against it.
“I questioned how a parent earning a monthly salary of Dh2,500 and having two children could afford their education if we increased the fees,” shared Jamaludhin.
He has been advised that he might regret the decision.
“Looking back, I can proudly say that I have never regretted it.”
The school’s growth has brought another challenge, demand. Jamaludhin has noted that nearly 5,000 children are currently on its waiting list, with limited capacity preventing many from securing admission.
His ambition is to extend the school’s educational mission to another 10,000 students.
“I believe that financial circumstances should not prevent children from accessing quality education,” stated Jamaludhin.
For him, education is more than academic qualifications. It is about preparing future generations to contribute to society.
He is proud that his children have established careers in medicine, dentistry, and human resources, with medical specialisations including internal medicine, restorative dentistry, gynaecology, and ENT.
“When you educate someone who goes on to heal and care for others, the impact of that education extends far beyond one family and benefits the wider community.”
Recently, Jamaludhin has also fulfilled a literary ambition. His book, “Zamzam,” has been published first in Malayalam and subsequently in Arabic at the Sharjah International Book Fair. On both occasions, he has been among the oldest authors at the event.
He has thanked His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for providing authors with a platform to share their work.
The experience has reinforced his belief that age should never be a barrier to pursuing dreams. Having spent more than six decades in the UAE, he has considered the country his home. His children have been born here, his career has taken shape here, and his life’s work has been built here.
His message to younger expats is to appreciate the opportunities the UAE offers, respect its culture and values, work sincerely, and contribute positively to society. He has urged young people to respect their elders and care for their parents.
For Jamaludhin, success is not measured simply by professional achievements or wealth, but by the positive difference one makes in other people’s lives.
“Having lived here for more than 61 years, it is not just my home, it is the place where I built my life, raised my family, and witnessed history unfold,” said Jamaludhin.
At 92, he has no plans to stop dreaming.
“Education is the only sure key out of poverty. If we make a sincere contribution to the nation, its people, and its future, we become part of its journey. That, to me, is the true meaning of belonging.”