Dubai: Rove Hotels is celebrating the reopening of Dubai to international travellers on July 7 by treating the city’s airport workers to some well-deserved relaxation before things get busy again. The hotel chain is giving 100 free one-night stays to airport workers. The offer is valid on stays from Sunday to Thursday from July to July 9 at Rove City Centre. Anyone looking to avail of the offer can book through RoveHotels.com with the promo code DXBReady.
Any airport company’s ID must be presented at check-in on arrival. Rooms must be booked in advance and will be allocated on first come, first served basis, with a maximum of one complimentary night per person.