Dubai: The world’s first public flight of the pioneering eVTOL flying car X2, designed by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng, was demonstrated Skydive Dubai on Monday.
The event was co-organised by Dubai International Chamber and XPeng, with support from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority.
Dubai International Chamber is one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.
Historic 90 minutes
After taking off in Dubai, the X2 completed its historic 90-minute public test flight. The flight marks an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.
The event was attended by Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai; Hassan Al Hashemi, Acting President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng; Mohammad Al Kamali, Deputy CEO, Dubai Industries and Exports; alongside government officials and members of the business community, as well as local and international press.
The futuristic X2 two-seater eVTOL flying car is equipped with an intelligent flight control system.
It has autonomous flight capabilities.
X2 represents the latest generation of flying cars developed independently by XPENG’s affiliate XPENG AEROHT.
The X2 emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities in mind, with a maximum flight speed of 130 kilometres per hour.
The choice of Dubai as the destination for the test flight is attributed to Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to attract leading multinational (MNC) companies to the emirate, and the efforts of its China office since 2021.
This further underlines Dubai's leading position as a destination for future innovations and a hub for leading multinational companies to launch their latest technologies in global markets.