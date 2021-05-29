Dubai: Joining the list of stars wishing Dubai's Crown Prince on the occasion of the birth of newborn twins is Hollywood actor Will Smith. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council had welcomed twins last week.
On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan thanked Will Smith and posted photos in his Instagram stories of gifts sent by the actor for the babies. Separately marked with their names and decked with balloons, the gifts are prince and princess themed as seen in the photos.
The twins, a boy and a girl, were swathed in white wraps, as seen in a photograph shared by Sheikh Hamdan on his Instagram page. The baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha.
Will Smith is a Dubai regular and spends time with the Crown Prince whenever he is in the city. He joins Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in congratulating Sheikh Hamdan for the birth of his babies.