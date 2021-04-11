Residents also urged to check opening hours of vaccination, medical fitness centres

DHA has revised health care centres timing during Ramadan Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday announced Ramadan timings for its health care centres in the emirate.

Timing of DHA hospitals

Hospitals and health centres, will work as per shift timings and medical practitioners will be on call to ensure work continues as usual, while the emergency departments of all DHA hospitals will be functional round-the-clock.

The specialist outpatient clinics at Latifa Hospital’s outpatient clinics will be open from Sundays to Thursdays from 9am-2pm.

The Dubai Hospital outpatient clinic will work in two shifts: 8am-1pm and 1pm-6pm on weekdays and Rashid Hospital outpatient clinic will be open from 8am -1pm on weekdays. Hatta hospital outpatient clinics will work from 8am to 6pm and will resume work from 8pm to 10pm.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centres

Centres will provide the vaccine from 9am - 4pm and from 9pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the centres will provide vaccinations from 9am to 4pm only.

The centres will only be open during the morning slot from 9am to 4pm during the last ten days of the Holy month. The centres will be closed on May 7 and 8.

DHA COVID-19 screening centres

The timings for the DHA COVID-19 screening centres during the Holy month are:

Al-Nasr Club: 8am-1pm.

Al Rashidiya Majlis: 8pm-1am.

Jumeirah Port Council, District 1: 8pm-1am

Mall of the Emirates 9am - 3 pm

Deira City Center from 9am - 3pm

COVID-19 assessment centres:

Al Badaa health centre, Al Khawaneej health centre and the Dubai Municipality health centre will function 24/7.

Primary healthcare centres

In terms of primary healthcare centres(PHCs), the Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport Medical Centre will function round-the-clock on all days. All other DHA primary healthcare centres will be open from 9am -3pm and from 8pm- 11pm.

The Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre will also be open on Fridays and Saturdays but only during the evening slot, from 8pm- 11pm. The Al Mamzar Health centre, which is a dedicated child and maternity care centre, will function from 9am to 6pm on all weekdays.

The Al Muhaisnah centre will be open from 5m-5pm Staff will take an Iftar break from 5pm until 9pm. Staff will resume their duties from 9pm- 3am.

On Thursdays, the centre will be open until 5pm. and on Fridays the centre will be closed.

Rashidiya centre will be functional from 8am-4pm on weekdays.

The Emirates Airlines Medical Fitness Center will be functional from 7.30am- 12.30pm

Dubai Land Medical Fitness Centres will be open on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8am-12pm

The medical fitness centres at Knowledge Village, JAFZA, Emirates Medical Fitness Centre and AXS will be open from 8am-1pm

The medical fitness centres at DIFC, Al Lusaily and DAFZA will be open from 9m. to 2p.m.

The Zabeel Medical Fitness Centre will be open from 9am-5pm on weekdays.

The Al Yalaiys Medical fitness centre will be open from 7am-4pm on weekdays.

The Al Quoz Medical Fitness Centre will be open from 7am-5pm on weekdays

The smart Salem centre will be open from 8am-5pm on weekdays.

The Emirates Airlines Medical Fitness Centre will be open from 7.30am-12.30pm

The Al Nahda Occupational Centre will be open from 7.30am-4pm

The Al Garhoud centre will be open from 7.30am 4.30om

Specialty centres

The Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre, Seniors’ Happiness Centre, Dubai Fertility Centre and Dubai Cord Blood & Research Centre will work from 9am-2pm.

The Thalassemia Centre and will work from 8am-2pm.

The Dubai Diabetes Centre will work from 8am-2pm

The Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre will work from 8.30am-1.30pm

The Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre will work from 9am-4pm and from 9pm to midnight.