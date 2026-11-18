Visitors can catch the return of fireworks alongside a new line-up of live music
Dubai: Fireworks are returning to Global Village this weekend, with displays set to light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.
The popular Dubai attraction announced on Wednesday, November 18, that the fireworks displays will return this Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, giving visitors another reason to head to the destination over the weekend.
The displays will take place on both evenings, with additional fireworks planned throughout the season to mark major events and special celebrations at Global Village.
Alongside the fireworks, Global Village is introducing a new programme of live musical performances at the Falcon Stage from Thursday to Sunday.
The new schedule will complement the regular performances already taking place from Monday to Wednesday, offering visitors live entertainment throughout the week.
Each evening will feature an artist performing three 40-minute sets between 7.30pm and 10pm.
Visitors can expect a rotating line-up of musicians playing the saxophone, qanun, oud and guitar.
The expanded entertainment programme gives families and friends more opportunities to enjoy live music, cultural performances and fireworks during their visits to Global Village this season.
Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.
Entry tickets cost Dh25 for weekdays (Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays) and Dh30 for any-day admission.
Children under three, seniors over 65 and People of Determination, along with one companion, can enter free of charge.
Now in its 31st season, Global Village runs until May 2027. The destination features 29 country pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, alongside shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions. Visitors can explore over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options and over 200 attractions throughout the season.