New live music performances from Thursday to Sunday

Alongside the fireworks, Global Village is introducing a new programme of live musical performances at the Falcon Stage from Thursday to Sunday.

The new schedule will complement the regular performances already taking place from Monday to Wednesday, offering visitors live entertainment throughout the week.

Each evening will feature an artist performing three 40-minute sets between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Visitors can expect a rotating line-up of musicians playing the saxophone, qanun, oud and guitar.

The expanded entertainment programme gives families and friends more opportunities to enjoy live music, cultural performances and fireworks during their visits to Global Village this season.