Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022 returns for its sixth edition this Saturday, Oct. 19, with an action-packed calendar of free and inclusive fitness events, activities and classes taking place across the city for everyone to enjoy.

Launched in 2017, the DFC encourages Dubai residents and visitors to take up 30 minutes of physical activities a day for 30 days and transforms the entire city into a fitness hub. Last year, the DFC saw a record participation of 1.65 million people.

For its first week, DFC 2022 will welcome participants of all ages and abilities, as well as first-timers, to two free 30-day fitness villages at Kite Beach and Last Exit, Al Khawaneej, which are set to be a hive of activity over the 30 days of the challenge.

A myriad of fitness sessions and classes will be available for you to choose from, whether you’re interested in aerobics, football, yoga, boxing and so much more.

The first 12 fitness hubs, strategically located in key residential communities across Dubai, will also be ready to welcome visitors, as well as 10 citywide partner events that participants can register and take a part in.

Here are the main attractions:

DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 3pm-11pm and Saturday to Sunday 7am-11am

Hundreds of classes to choose from throughout DFC, including aerobics, boxing, yoga, rowing, Padel, Cricket and much more.

Enjoy a special 30x30 offer with Dubai Chamber Aqua Parks Leisure, pay Dh30 for 30 minutes and have fun in the water.

Emirates NBD Cricket: A new addition to the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village. If your cricketing passions have been inflamed by the T20 Cricket World Cup, join a tournament, or book your own 8-A-Side beach cricket game in the new cricket arena.

Sport Society Multi-Purpose Court: Fancy a little competition between friends? Head to the Fitness Village’s court, where you can play a wide range of team-based activities including football, basketball and volleyball.

RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 4pm — 11pm and Friday— Saturday 4pm — 12am

Explore five different fitness zones, with super-intensive ride classes, dozens of group sessions at the main stage, an exclusive ladies-only fitness studio, and high-energy rebounder sessions. Children’s activities and classes are also available such as martial arts, yoga, dance, Zumba, boot camps and more.

Main highlight of Week 1-Dubai Ride on Nov. 6

Two routes: 12-km ride on Sheikh Zayed Road; 4-km family route on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Six start and finish gates including Museum of The Future, Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Lower Financial Centre Road and Business Bay. Register on the website of Dubai Ride.

Week 1 sporting events across the city

Ten sporting and fitness events will also be happening this week across the city with everything from running and swimming challenges to outdoor adventures and team workouts. Participants need to register in advance for all events via the event websites.

Beach Pro Tour Dubai at Kite Beach from Oct. 27 — 30 from 10am

See professionals serve, assist and attack to win an international beach volleyball title down at the waterfront for the first-ever edition of Beach Pro Tour

Halloween Run at Dubai Festival City on Oct. 29 from 7am

Bring the whole family along for a spooky athletic run. Everyone above the age of 4 is welcome to join, which is set to be fun, friendly, and scary all at the same time. There are two distances to choose from — 1km and 3.5km, and all participants will receive a medal at the end. Fitting with the theme, all runners are invited to dress up, with a prize for the best fancy dress costume and free sweets for the little ones. Doors open at 6am.

La Mer 3.2km Long Distance Swim Race 1 at La Mer on Oct. 29 from 7:35am

Swimmers can take part in this unique long distance swim at the North Beach with music and plenty of lifeguards on land to keep you moving.

24 Hour Sailing Challenge at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club on Oct. 29 — 30

The 24 Hour Challenge is an adventurous rally-race sailing event to encourage sailors to set sail for the horizon. It gives sailors a chance to sail beyond the confines of the race course and their normal coastal cruising grounds.

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon at Dubai International Financial Centre on October 30

Enjoy the stunning and iconic views of Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and the newly opened Museum of the Future and choose to participate in a 5km, 10km or 21km race.

Pinktober Walk 2022 at W Hotel Palm Jumeirah on October 30

In cooperation with Marriott International, a 9km walk from the Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel to the W Palm Jumeirah Hotel will be organised. Participating hotels’ donations will be offered to Al Jalila Foundation to benefit and support the charitable organisation.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Build-up Rides at Al Qudra Cycling Track on October 30

Get on the saddle and prepare for Spinneys Dubai 92 second Build Up race of the year, taking place on October 30. Open to all levels, the second Build Up Ride is 45km.

Dubai World Padel Championship at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Oct. 31-Nov. 5

This six-day international competition, which has a prize pool of more than Dh1million, will see 16 men’s and women’s teams participate from countries like Spain, Argentina and France.

This season will also see the UAE men’s national team’s Dubai World Padel Championship 2022 debut on their home turf, so you know you are in for an exciting racket sports contest. Don’t miss the chance to cheer for your favourites alongside 5,000 other fans at this highly anticipated meet.

Dubai Harbour Night Run Race 1 at Dubai Harbour on Nov. 2 at 7.30pm

The Dubai Harbour Night Run will light up your night with views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, JBR and Ain Dubai like you have never seen them before. A stunning night time experience awaits you on the 3k, 5k or 10k route as you head past mega yachts, wooden dhows and the light reflections from the Marina waters.

Under Armour Turf Games City Series at ISD Football Stadium from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 at 9am

The Under Armour Turf Games are making their way to the ISD Football Stadium in Dubai Sports City for two days of functional fitness, open for participants of all abilities. Gather a group of five and compete with other teams as your physical and mental strength, tactics and power are put to test from Nov. 4-5.

Experience a high-energy vibe as a DJ spins upbeat tunes at the open-air venue all day. From assault bikes to rowers, deadlifts to squats, rope climbing and more, this athletic battle will take you to your physical limits. Whether you are a group of beginners or experts, you can choose between Every day, Intermediate and Elite teams, and sign up based on your capability.

Week1 at the community fitness hubs

Fitness Hubs are available across the city for business, commercial and residential communities to enjoy and complete 30-minutes of daily exercise. The following fitness hubs will be open and active for the first week of DFC:

Dubai Silicon Oasis: Oct. 29 — Nov. 14, Monday- Sunday, 8am- 8pm

Free activities and workout sessions daily in the plaza area of Dubai Digital Park.

Workouts are all family friendly with sessions aimed at kids, families and adults. Commuting here will be easy with a brand-new multi-story car park located right across the road. Multiple restaurants and cafés offering healthy choices are also available for visitors to enjoy after their workouts.

There will also be a line-up of exciting events on Oct 30 from 2pm onwards including: We Conquer, Breast Cancer Bike Ride and Guinness Record Attempt by Orbit Events.

Hatta Wadi Hub: Oct. 29 — Nov. 27, 10am to 1pm

Multiple outdoor activities will be offered for adults and children including small plunge, big plunge, hiking, and mountain biking.

Daily activities include: small plunge (for kids), big plunge (for adults), team and individual hiking, team and individual mountain biking (guests must bring their own bicycles).

Dubai Design District: From Oct. 29 to Nov. 27, Sunday — Saturday, 4pm — 8pm

The Block will turn into a fitness facility for DFC, offering group classes, exercise facilities and various workout sessions with access to personal trainers and instructors. The park’s ball games court will host basketball, volleyball as well as other community competitions and matches.

DIFC: Oct. 29 — Nov. 6

Choose from various exercises including Yoga Under The Gate (Oct. 29 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm), breast cancer community Zumba (Oct 30 from 5pm — 7:30pm), spinning (Nov. 1 at 5:30pm), body weight boot camp (Nov. 2 at 5:30pm), boot camp/HIIT classes (Nov. 4 at 5:30pm), body weight boot camp (Nov. 5 at 10am), parent and child yoga (Nov. 5 at 5:30pm) and full body HIIT workouts (Nov6 at 10am).