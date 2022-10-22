Abu Dhabi: Residents can this week attend a wide range of fitness activities that will be organised by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) alongside the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place between October 23 and 26 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), ADPHC has collaborated with a number of fitness, sports and health organisations to organise a series of classes that will be held on the sidelines of the congress.

Matar Al Nuaimi, ADPHC director-general, said: “The 9th edition of the ISPAH Congress provides an excellent opportunity to engage with everyone that is attending the event to not only understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and the impact it can have on your body and mind but also place them at the centre of our drive-in getting visitors involved through regular exercise. Thanks to our partners, we have been able to roll out a series of enjoyable fitness activities during all four days of the event that will bring hundreds of people together under one place – all sharing the same goal of being active.”

With a shared vision of promoting an active, healthy society with opportunities for physical activity and an active life for all, the ISPAH Congress in Abu Dhabi will bring together academics, practitioners, thought leaders and policy makers to discuss collaborative ways to promote the adoption of physical activity. The congress will feature keynote speeches and workshops on different topics.

Activities

Among the activities confirmed during the four days include a variety of yoga classes, taught by BodyTree Studio, featuring Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa and Yin Yoga sessions. Fitness First will also host two Zumba classes while Desert Shield Fitness will engage audiences in low and high-intensity exercises.

In addition, Desert Shield will stage their ‘Ring The Bell’ Challenge, which will bring together people from the community and government teams through a series of team activities that focus on physical and mental aspects. The challenge fund will be donated to the Reach Campaign to end neglected tropical diseases.

The congress will also host ‘Spirit of Football – The Ball’ (SOF)’ unified games. Established in 2002 and equivalent to the Olympic torch, SOF aims to tackle the most pertinent challenges facing society and the planet using the power of football to educate and advocate communities about selected Sustainable Development Goals’, climate change, gender equality, fair play with the Abu Dhabi games highlighting the importance of good health and well-being.

‘One Billion Steps’

Visitors will also have the opportunity to join the on-going ‘One Billion Steps’ Challenge, which aims to encourage individuals to collectively walk one billion steps by the time the Congress finishes in Abu Dhabi on October 26. Available to download for free on Android and IOS, users can win flight tickets to any destination in Europe or Asia with Etihad Airways.