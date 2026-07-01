Dubai Catholic churches announce 100% reopening after temporary restrictions

Reopening marks end of temporary restrictions that included age limit, online registration
Dubai: Two of Dubai's largest Catholic churches have announced a full reopening, allowing parishioners to once again participate in all church activities after temporary restrictions introduced earlier this year.
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oud Metha and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali have confirmed that they are resuming normal operations following the latest directives from the authorities.
In a message shared with parishioners, St. Mary's Catholic Church has shared the good news from the Community Development Authority.
"On behalf of our parish priest Fr. Leny Supe Escalada, OFMCap., we are delighted and excited to inform you that the Community Development Authority informed us of a 100 percent reopening of our church beginning today, July 1, 2026," read the message.
It has added that an official announcement would be issued shortly.
On the other hand, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church has also announced that it is reopening fully.
"Following the latest directives, the church is now open to resume all activities," said the church in an Instagram post.
As worshippers return, the church has encouraged everyone to "maintain respect, consideration, and care for one another while following any applicable guidelines."
Moreover, the church has mentioned that it looks forward to welcoming parishioners and their families back.
The latest announcements haved marked the end of temporary precautionary measures introduced in April.
At the time, outdoor gatherings and activities within church premises have been suspended as part of efforts to ensure safety and prevent overcrowding.
Attendance at obligatory weekend masses has been restricted to adults aged 18 and above, with worshippers required to register online in advance through the church's official website. Children and unregistered visitors have not been permitted to enter the church.
Parishioners who have been unable to secure a place at their preferred mass were encouraged to participate through the churches' online livestreams.
With the latest reopening, parishioners can once again look forward to the resumption of regular church activities.
While announcing the reopening, both churches have also reminded worshippers to continue showing consideration for others and to follow any applicable guidelines while attending services.