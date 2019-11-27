Physician from Kerala, India, was killed after car overturned and caught fire on Tuesday

Dubai: An Indian physician, who served Dubai for over two decades, has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s car fire accident near Dubai Trade Centre Roundabout.

Dr John Marshall Skinner, 60, who worked with Al Musalla Medical Centre (now Prima Care Clinic-AVIVO Group) was driving to his clinic when the accident took place, a friend and former colleague said on Wednesday.

According to Dubai Police, the driver had lost control over the car, which overturned and caught fire around 12:45pm. He was trapped inside and could not be rescued as the fire engulfed the car and gutted it completely.

However, it was only on Wednesday that his family and colleagues got to know that Dr. John was the victim of the car fire, said Shaukath Marangattu who has known the Malayali physician for 16 years.

He said Dr John’s wife Dr Sisy Marshall, who is currently not practicing, had got worried after her husband did not return home on Tuesday.

“Since he had not reached the clinic and also was not contactable, they went to Al Rafa Police Station today,” he said.

It was then they were told about the car accident following which the victim was identified as Dr John.

He said Dr John’s family and colleagues have been devastated after hearing the tragic news.

“Nobody has been able to digest this. We are all still in shock. I’ve known him from the day I came here 16 years ago. All were in tears when I went to the clinic today,” said Shaukath.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram in the south Indian state of Kerala, Dr John initially ran his own clinic in Meena Bazar, said Shaukath.

“In 2003, he started this clinic with two other partners. Though the management changed a couple of years back, he continued to work there.”

He described Dr John as “a busy practitioner who held medical ethics and values high.”

“His patients would never go to anyone else. He was soft-spoken and we can never forget how he treated everyone equally.”

Shaukath said Dr John’s family are all in the medical profession.

His parents were well known practitioners back home. His brother is in the UK and two sisters, one in the US and one back home, are also doctors.

His two daughters Rebecca and Rachel are medical students in Bahrain.