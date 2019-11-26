Dubai: One person died when a car flipped over and caught fire near Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, Dubai Police have confirmed.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was trapped in his car after losing control.
Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze but were not able to save the occupant.
Dark plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the crash site and the incident caused heavy traffic delays in the area.
According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred at 12.49pm on Shaikh Zayed Road after the Trade Centre tunnel moving towards Karama.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department urged drivers to be extra careful while driving.
“Motorists should follow speed limits especially in tunnels and turns and pay more attention while driving to avoid such tragic accidents,” he said.
More details were awaited as investigations are underway.