Vehicle flipped over and caught fire after the accident, single occupant couldn't escape

An image of the smoke rising after the car started burning around the Trade Centre Roundabout Image Credit: Dona Cherian/Gulf News

Dubai: One person died when a car flipped over and caught fire near Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, Dubai Police have confirmed.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was trapped in his car after losing control.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the blaze but were not able to save the occupant.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the crash site and the incident caused heavy traffic delays in the area.

According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred at 12.49pm on Shaikh Zayed Road after the Trade Centre tunnel moving towards Karama.

One person was killed in an accident near Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon Image Credit: Dubai Police

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department urged drivers to be extra careful while driving.

“Motorists should follow speed limits especially in tunnels and turns and pay more attention while driving to avoid such tragic accidents,” he said.