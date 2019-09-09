Five-year-old is being looked after by police since Saturday

police identify the missing child

Dubai: A five-year-old boy is being looked after by Dubai Police at Al Muraqabaat since Saturday, when he was found alone in Al Reef Mall in Deira.

Despite Dubai Police urging the public to help them identify the boy, no one has yet come forward with any information.

The boy, who police believe is Indian, was found by an Asian woman on Saturday while he was looking for his parents.

Sources close to the investigation said the boy responded to questions in English language but didn’t give an answer when asked about his parents.

Dubai Police are taking care of the boy, bringing him meals and juice; sources said he is playing and laughing with the officers.