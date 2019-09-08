Dubai: Dubai Police asked the public to help them identify a boy found wandering alone at Al Reef Mall in Deira, looking for his parents.
Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station, said that the five-year-old boy was found by a woman who noticed the boy wandering alone for a long time.
“She brought him to the police station on Saturday. The boy is in good physical condition and is being taken care of,” Brig Ghanim said.
Anyone with information on the boy can call the police on 901 or 04-2660555 or visit Al Muraqabbat police station in Deira, Dubai.