This boy was found wandering alone at Al Reef Mall in Deira, Dubai searching for his parents. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police asked the public to help them identify a boy found wandering alone at Al Reef Mall in Deira, looking for his parents.

Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station, said that the five-year-old boy was found by a woman who noticed the boy wandering alone for a long time.

“She brought him to the police station on Saturday. The boy is in good physical condition and is being taken care of,” Brig Ghanim said.