Police urge public to refrain from going to the beach

Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: As crowds are gathering at Dubai’s beaches over the weekend, police urged the public to refrain from going to beaches.

Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team published pictures showing empty beaches after police patrols were seen asking beach-goers to leave the beach as a precautionary measure amidst efforts to contain COVID-19 .

In a tweet, Dubai police urged community members to refrain from going to beaches, parks, cinema theatres and sport complexes, as per the decision by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP).

“The measures have been taken for your safety and the safety of others,” Dubai police said.